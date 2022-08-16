Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence County motel shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, 26, of Hartsville, S.C., is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

FCSO deputies responded to a call Tuesday morning at a motel located at 1834 West Lucas Street, which is listed as the Knights Inn Motel in Florence, where they said Porter had shot the victim.

The victim went to the hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries.

Porter is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.

