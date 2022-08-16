Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can...
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from 2021 and 2022.

The automaker says rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right-side third-row seats may have been formed improperly.

The belts may not properly hold a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

.
MORE COVERAGE: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
.
VIDEO: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
Horry County Coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms