FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, gloomy day on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The rain overnight is finally coming to an end and we’re getting a break to dry out before another chance of showers and storms later today.

TODAY

Temperatures this morning are sitting in the upper 60s to lower 70s as the kids are getting ready to head off to school. While an isolated shower is possible for the morning commute and bus stop, our atmosphere is worked over from all of the showers and storms we saw yesterday and through the overnight hours. We’ll keep rain chances at a slim 20% this morning.

Temperatures will reach the lower 80s today. (WMBF)

Highs today will struggle to climb. More clouds around will keep our temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s today. While it’s still a gloomy looking day, showers and storms should redevelop this afternoon along the coast, keeping the temperatures down and another round of rain for the area. Parents, this is where the kids will need the rain gear. We’ll hold onto a 30% chance of showers and storms through the afternoon.

The coverage won't be as widespread as Monday but showers and storms will develop again this afternoon. (WMBF)

ACTIVE END TO THE WEEK

Moisture continues to feed in, eventually leading to better rain chances by the end of the week. Expect a good coverage in showers and storms daily starting on Thursday and continuing through the weekend forecast. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week.

Plenty of moisture pumps into the area. (WMBF)

While no day is a washout, expect to see heavy rain at times through Sunday. Best chances will be focused through the afternoon and evening, slowly winding down after sunset for each day. Temperatures all week long will be below normal for this time of year, but the humidity will make it feel like the 90s through the weekend. For August? We will take it!

Lower 80s through the week with rain chances at 40%. (WMBF)

