Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -It’s important for students and parents to know how schools are prepared to handle a crisis.

Every Horry County School teacher and staff member has a safety protocol printed on their ID badge to equip them to handle emergencies.

The Standard Response Protocol the district follows provides clear guidance on what everyone needs to do during an emergency.

The protocol provides a shared language of clear, consistent and concise directions to follow, and every staff member receives training.

The standard response protocol is a program from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation which has programs implemented in over 30,000 schools, agencies and organizations.

The district makes sure every school practices safety drills every semester.

The schools must have one fire drill every month, two active shooter drills every year and two drills related to a weather event like a tornado or earthquake.

David Beaty, Horry County School District’s Coordinator of Safety and Security, said it’s important to stay prepared and ready to make changes to these protocols.

“Any effective safety and security program can’t be static. Our program isn’t, it’s dynamic. It’s always constantly being evaluated and modified as necessary,” said Beaty.

Parents put their trust in the schools to keep their kids safe throughout the school year, but Beaty said there are few things you can do at home to help keep them safe in the classroom.

First, always check your child’s book bag.

While most schools in Horry County have metal detectors, it’s important to be aware of what your children are bringing to school.

Next, take note of how they are interacting with others online.

You’ll want to see the language they use when they post on social media and even how they speak to others through things like video games.

Beaty said it’s up to the parents to determine whether to contact authorities or their school if they find anything concerning.

He added parents should tell their kids that they will be held accountable for their actions even if they think what they’re doing is harmless.

“They need to especially inform, make sure their students understand that there’s consequences for what they do. Stating that it’s just a joke or it’s part of a TikTok challenge you know isn’t sufficient to alleviate any culpability of what they’ve done,” said Beaty.

