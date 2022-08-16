Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton.

Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Asbury Graphite is yet another company that sees the value of doing business in our state,” said Cooper. “When they could expand anywhere in the world, Asbury selected Robeson County, North Carolina because they believe in our quality of life, our infrastructure and our workforce.”

The company, headquartered in New Jersey, provides “engineered solutions based on graphite and carbons” according to the statement, and has been operating for more than 125 years

This expansion project in the existing Lumberton facility will include “a new quality assurance lab, renovation for shipping and maintenance offices, and added employee amenities of showers, locker area, and restrooms,” the statement noted.

