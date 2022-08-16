Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

job opportunities available.
job opportunities available.(Canva)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton.

Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000, according to a statement released Tuesday morning by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Asbury Graphite is yet another company that sees the value of doing business in our state,” said Cooper. “When they could expand anywhere in the world, Asbury selected Robeson County, North Carolina because they believe in our quality of life, our infrastructure and our workforce.”

The company, headquartered in New Jersey, provides “engineered solutions based on graphite and carbons” according to the statement, and has been operating for more than 125 years

This expansion project in the existing Lumberton facility will include “a new quality assurance lab, renovation for shipping and maintenance offices, and added employee amenities of showers, locker area, and restrooms,” the statement noted.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Bear Bluff Rd. sign
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

.
MORE COVERAGE: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
.
VIDEO: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
Dionte Roddey White
Suspect in 2020 Coastal Grand Mall stabbing sentenced to 10 years prison, will serve 2