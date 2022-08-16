Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car in Florence County

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville.

Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car.

He said it’s still early in the investigation and it’s not clear at this point how long the person was inside of the car.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

