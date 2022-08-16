Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville.

Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car.

He said it’s still early in the investigation and it’s not clear at this point how long the person was inside of the car.

