City seeks to honor more veterans, civilians who served at former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base

Wall of Service at War Bird Park in Myrtle Beach
Wall of Service at War Bird Park in Myrtle Beach(Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By Samuel Shelton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach wants to make sure that everyone who served or worked at the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base is honored.

The Wall of Service at Warbird Park has the names of over 3,000 names etched into it. It honors both veterans and civilians for their service at the former air base.

Before it became what is now known as The Market Common, the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base was an Army Air Corp Field that was a crucial training facility during World War II and even a German POW camp.

The air force base also achieved combat-ready status in 1958 during the Cold War.

In 1993, the air force base officially closed.

But since that time, the city of Myrtle Beach has strived to honor the rich military history of the area, which includes the Wall of Service.

Retired Senior Master Sgt. James Gay had his name added to the wall. He said it brings back memories of when he was on the base.

“When it used to rain, we used to run back from the flight line. We’d get soaking wet and the water would be deep and we’d just go into the pools. And it all brings it back, especially at my age. You sit there and start thinking back to what it was like. Nothing like good memories,” Gay said.

The city of Myrtle Beach is always seeking those who served at the former base between 1941 and 1993.

If you know someone, you can purchase a nameplate and be added to the wall.

CLICK HERE for information on how to get a nameplate.

