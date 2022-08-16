Submit a Tip
Carolina Panthers, charities provide 25,000 backpacks to high-need schools

(Chanelle Smith-Walker / Carolina Panthers)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students in Darlington County will start the school year on a positive note.

The Carolina Panthers are providing 25,000 supply-filled backpacks to students across the Carolinas.

Darlington County Schools were among those selected to receive 5,000 backpacks.

The team partnered with the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Bank of America and John M. Belk Endowment to make the large donation possible.

The goal of the program is to provide supplies to high-need schools and serve resource-challenged students.

“Ensuring that students have the basic resources they need for the classroom is critical for their confidence, development and success,” said Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper. “We are proud to team up with our community partners to equip deserving students for a successful start to their school year.”

The Teppers’ have donated to Carolina schools ever since David became the Panthers’ owner in 2018. Last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Durham Public Schools and York County were the lucky recipients.

A celebration of the donation and to kick off the school year will be held at noon Wednesday at Lamar Spaulding Elementary.

The Carolina Panther staff will assist in distributing backpacks to 450 students.

