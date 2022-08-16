Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance of the State House.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 6- to 7-pound sleeve-like object landed at a high velocity about 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue, who was walking outside the entrance.

They say two other people were in the area and saw it happen.

No one was injured.

The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part, which is likely from a large airliner on an international route.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Horry County police said a teen shot and killed another teen over the weekend on Bear Bluff...
14-year-old accused of shooting, killing another teen in Horry County over weekend
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
Jennifer Sahr
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening

Latest News

.
MORE COVERAGE: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
.
VIDEO: Horry County teachers, staff equipped for emergencies
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Colorado River cuts set to disrupt farming in American West
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6