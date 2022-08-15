Submit a Tip
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death

Jennifer Sahr
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”

Horry County Clerk of Courts Rene Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse.

On Dec. 4, 2008, a newly-born baby boy, later affectionately named “Baby Boy Horry,” was found off S.C. 544 and Meadowbrook Drive.

On March 3, 2020, authorities arrested Jennifer Sahr 11 years after the body of the newborn was found on the side of a road in Conway.

Over a decade had passed; however, the community never forgot about the little boy abandoned in a shopping bag.

Sahr was initially denied bond but during a hearing in March 2020, she was later granted a $75,000 surety bond and was released in late March 2020 after posting it, according to the public index.

Judge Larry Hyman denied bond for Jennifer Lynn Sahr on a charge of homicide by child abuse
Judge Larry Hyman denied bond for Jennifer Lynn Sahr on a charge of homicide by child abuse(Source: WMBF News)

She was set to appear in court for a preliminary criminal hearing in June 2020; however, that hearing was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said she was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of the infant’s birth and discovery.

Sahr is charged with homicide by child abuse which carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

