Teen to be tried as adult in 2021 Coastal Carolina attempted murder, kidnapping, assault

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A family court judge ruled Friday the teen charged in connection to a 2021 incident near Coastal Carolina University should be tried as an adult.

Mije Basnight was 16 at the time he was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, said Lauren Vinson, the assistant solicitor who represented the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Friday during the hearing.

Following a hearing Friday, the Honorable Family Court Judge Jan Bromell-Holmes waived Basnight from family court to general sessions where he will be tried as an adult.

“The prosecution of this egregious crime and getting justice for the victim has been a great priority to this office and we are glad that will be able to proceed in the Court of General Sessions where sentencing guidelines are much more appropriate for acts so horrific,” Vinson said following the hearing.

Basnight was charged following the October 31, 2021, incident where a young woman was assaulted in a parking lot along S.C. 544 near the school.

