Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school

By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for kids across Horry County, and it’s the most normal first day back in the last two years.

All students will be back in person this semester because Horry County is not offering an online learning option.

Students are also no longer required to wear masks to school.

Desks once were separated by plexiglass dividers, but now students can enjoy sitting close to their friends once again free of a barrier.

Students are also back to eating in the cafeteria instead of having their meals brought to their classrooms during the height of the pandemic.

James LaPier, North Myrtle Beach Middle School Principal, said they’ve learned a lot from the challenges over the last two years and it has only made them stronger.

“We know that we’re ready to face anything that’s thrown at us, so we’re really proud of the fact that that’s things that are unpredictable that are gonna happen, but not only are we going to be able to persevere but we’re gonna be able to persevere at a very high level for our students,” said LaPier.

Lapier also said students can look forward to a warm welcome back as they walk through the door.

“We got a building full of excited staff members. Teachers are ready to welcome kids. When they come through the doors they are gonna be greeted by staff members that are ready for them. They’re ready to build relationships, ready to give them the very best from the moment they cross the threshold of North Myrtle Beach Middle School,” said LaPier.

LaPier said students can expect to walk into an exciting and engaging environment.

One of their main goals for the year is to build relationships and make sure students feel like they are a part of the chief family.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school
.
VIDEO: Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off in Brooks Stadium at Coastal...
CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season
.
VIDEO: CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season