Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the first day of school for kids across Horry County, and it’s the most normal first day back in the last two years.

All students will be back in person this semester because Horry County is not offering an online learning option.

Students are also no longer required to wear masks to school.

Desks once were separated by plexiglass dividers, but now students can enjoy sitting close to their friends once again free of a barrier.

Students are also back to eating in the cafeteria instead of having their meals brought to their classrooms during the height of the pandemic.

James LaPier, North Myrtle Beach Middle School Principal, said they’ve learned a lot from the challenges over the last two years and it has only made them stronger.

“We know that we’re ready to face anything that’s thrown at us, so we’re really proud of the fact that that’s things that are unpredictable that are gonna happen, but not only are we going to be able to persevere but we’re gonna be able to persevere at a very high level for our students,” said LaPier.

Lapier also said students can look forward to a warm welcome back as they walk through the door.

“We got a building full of excited staff members. Teachers are ready to welcome kids. When they come through the doors they are gonna be greeted by staff members that are ready for them. They’re ready to build relationships, ready to give them the very best from the moment they cross the threshold of North Myrtle Beach Middle School,” said LaPier.

LaPier said students can expect to walk into an exciting and engaging environment.

One of their main goals for the year is to build relationships and make sure students feel like they are a part of the chief family.

