Photos released of vehicle believed to be involved in Wake Co. deputy’s death

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting death of one of its deputies.

Deputies say the location of the homicide of Dep. Ned Byrd was on Battle Bridge Road near the intersection of Auburn Knightdale Road in southeastern Wake County.

WITN is told that the vehicle is a single-cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

Byrd, 48, was found dead around 1 a.m. last Friday along an area of Battle Bridge Road with open fields on either side. He had been shot multiple times, and officials believe he was killed around two hours before he was found. Byrd was responding to a call when he was shot and killed.

WITN was told last week that Byrd and his K-9 partner went to Battle Bridge Road because of a series of calls.

Byrd’s K-9, named Sasha, was still inside the vehicle, which Baker says indicates Byrd may not have considered whatever he initially encountered to be a major threat, since he hadn’t needed his partner. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says Byrd also didn’t call for backup.

Byrd didn’t radio to let anyone know he was getting out of his vehicle to investigate, according to investigators. He also didn’t radio for help after he was shot. Deputies came to the scene only after Byrd didn’t respond for enough time that they decided to check on his welfare. Baker says he believes Byrd may have been caught off guard by whoever shot him.

Earlier Monday, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association announced it is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.