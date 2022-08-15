Memorial ride honoring fallen paramedic, motorcyclist set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A memorial bike ride in honor of the Florence paramedic and the motorcyclist killed in a crash last week will be held on Saturday.

Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg were killed on Aug. 9. Weaver was treating Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in a previous wreck when they were struck by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Pamplico Highway.

According to an event posted on Facebook called “Cedric and Sara Memorial Ride,” the ride will start at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Bass Pro in North Myrtle Beach.

They will ride down 22 to 501 through Aynorat and stop in at Sparkys Fireworks for a break. Afterward, the group will head to Black Jack Harley Davidson where the ride will end.

Riders are then planning to ride past the Myrtle Beach Police Department before ending at Bar Louie at Broadway at the Beach for a concert with the Southern Country Outlaws.

“Come and show your love and support for the two amazing people who lost their lives during a tragic accident,” the event page states.

Weaver’s funeral was Saturday. Flags at the South Carolina Statehouse were also lowered Saturday in her honor by order of Gov. Henry McMaster.

A Florence police officer and a South Carolina State Trooper were also hurt, but they’re both expected to recover.

A woman, who deputies later identified as Jacqueline Williams, was arrested Friday and faces two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the crash. As of Sunday, she’s out on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has stated that more charges are possible.

