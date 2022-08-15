Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year

Expert suggests arrive early and pack your patience
Travel tips
Travel tips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - High prices, long waits and poor customer service are just a few of the problems 79% of travelers experienced problems during a trip this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Ted Rossman, BankRate’s senior industry analyst, said in many cases, airlines are now recommending arriving to the airport at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight, sometimes even two hours early.

Connections may also take longer, advised Rossman, something to consider when booking connecting flights. 

“Travel insurance might help,” Rossman said.  “A lot of credit cards offer free travel insurance, so that could be a good benefit there. Unfortunately, I think a lot of this, though, comes down to that old adage about pack your patience.”

Rossman predicted that the holidays will be busy and you’ll need to be prepared for travel issues, but a dip in travel this fall could ease overall problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in fiery North Myrtle Beach crash
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school
.
VIDEO: Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told
Kimo Felton
Judge sentences drug supplier in Myrtle Beach area to over 11 years in federal prison
The FBI is facing an unprecedented number of threats following the search of Trump's home at...
FBI, DHS issue warning for online threats against law enforcement