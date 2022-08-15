Keep your kids active during the school year with Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Class is back in session, but that doesn’t mean your kids have to stop being active.

Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism of Myrtle Beach has many sports and other programs for you and your family to get involved in.

Halley Murrow explores some of what they have to offer. Plus WMBF News Today anchor Derrion Henderson gets in on the action too!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.