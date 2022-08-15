Judge sentences drug supplier in Myrtle Beach area to over 11 years in federal prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for supplying drugs to drug dealers in the Myrtle Beach area.

Kimo Takarra Felton, 42, pleaded guilty to being part of a 35-member conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Evidence presented during the sentencing hearing shows that between 2017 and 2020, he supplied more than 50 kilograms of cocaine to drug dealers.

His participation was discovered during a wiretap investigation in the summer of 2020, and agents intercepted a shipment of cocaine that Felton had sent to another drug dealer.

He was arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Agents said they also found several guns in his home.

United States District Judge Sherri Lydon sentenced Felton to more than 11 years in federal prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The operation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, which identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

Agents with the DEA led the investigation and received help from several agencies including Horry County Police Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department and North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

