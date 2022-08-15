HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Myrtle Beach has traffic blocked on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 7:46 a.m. to the wreck.

HCFR says one person is hospitalized with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

HCFR advises avoiding the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

