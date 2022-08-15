Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Myrtle Beach has traffic blocked on Highway 707 and Dick Pond Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 7:46 a.m. to the wreck.

HCFR says one person is hospitalized with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

HCFR advises avoiding the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
1 teen dead, another arrested in Horry County weekend shooting
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Mije Basnight
Teen to be tried as adult in 2021 Coastal Carolina attempted murder, kidnapping, assault
(File)
1 dead after fiery single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County
‘Clear the Shelter’: Local businesses sponsor adoptions at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society
1 teen dead, another arrested in Horry County weekend shooting