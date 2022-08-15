Georgetown man pleads guilty to several drug charges; sentenced to 11 years

GEORGETOWN, S.C. – A judge sentenced a Georgetown man to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges.

Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pled to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, according to deputy solicitor Alicia Richardson.

According to the release, Rutledge entered an Alford plea which states the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.

The trafficking charge against Rutledge is considered a violent offense, he will not be eligible for parole until serving 85 percent of his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.