Georgetown man pleads guilty to several drug charges; sentenced to 11 years
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. – A judge sentenced a Georgetown man to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to several drug charges.
Corey Rutledge, 48, of Georgetown, pled to two counts of second-offense distribution of cocaine base and one count of second-offense trafficking cocaine base, according to deputy solicitor Alicia Richardson.
According to the release, Rutledge entered an Alford plea which states the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges a jury would likely convict based on the evidence.
The trafficking charge against Rutledge is considered a violent offense, he will not be eligible for parole until serving 85 percent of his sentence.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.