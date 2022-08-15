FIRST ALERT: Return of heat & humidity, showers & storms arrive late today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the first day of school in Horry, Georgetown and Marlboro Counties! As you get the kids ready for the first day, we want to prepare you for the return of summertime heat & humidity, along with a few storms.

TODAY

Temperatures are refreshing for the start of school this morning. We’re starting off the morning in the 60s for nearly everyone today, especially inland. A cooler morning will make for a comfortable pick up at the bus stop this morning but that will quickly change by this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s today for the first day of school. (WMBF)

Heat and humidity will pump into the area ahead of an approaching cold front today. After a beautiful weekend, highs today will hit the mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland.

That cold front will arrive overnight, keeping our rain chances later than normal, which should mean a dry afternoon trip home for the kids as they are coming back on the bus. An isolated shower still can’t be ruled out for the afternoon commute.

Here's a look at the showers & storms that will arrive this evening. (WMBF)

The bulk of the rain today will arrive this evening, after sunset as a line of storms and showers ahead of the cold front will move through the area. Rain chances will increase to 40% by this evening and heavy rain, thunder and lightning are all likely by tonight.

TOMORROW

Cloud cover, rain chances and the cold front barely pushing through the area should keep temperatures cooler for Tuesday. Models are struggling with the placement of the cold front as eventually this front should stall out just to our south. In return, rain chances will remain in the forecast throughout the day on Tuesday with a 40% chance of pop up showers and storms.

More clouds around with rain chances at 30-40%. (WMBF)

Highs on Tuesday right now are trending cooler with highs in the lower 80s. If we see a earlier passage of the cold front, more sunshine should be able to warm these temperatures up into the middle 80s. Right now, more clouds look to be likely for Tuesday.

Another round of rain arrives Tuesday with pop up showers & storms. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Daily shower and storm chances continue through the rest of the week. Parents, the rain jackets will be needed as we head into each afternoon for the kids. Especially for those students who may have after school activities planned.

Here's a look at the active week ahead. (WMBF)

Highs will range in the low-mid 80s with a better coverage of cloud cover and rain chances by the end of the work week. Humidity will remain high and that will allow the daily rain chances to remain common into the weekend.

