FIRST ALERT: Monday evening storm chances, active week of weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A quick round of evening storms is just the beginning of an active week of weather ahead.

TONIGHT

Expect an area of downpours and storms to move through late this evening. Most of the rain occurs after sunset, moving off the Grand Strand around midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected but gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible.

Expect a round of storms to arrive late Monday (WMBF)

THROUGH WEDNESDAY

We’ll catch a brief break from the widespread rain chances through mid-week. We drop to a 20% chance of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Mugginess is on the increase, pushing the heat index above 90° despite plenty of cloud cover.

SOGGY END TO THE WEEK

Expect better chances of rain late in the week (WMBF)

More moisture continues to feed in, eventually leading to better rain chances by the end of the week. Expect a good coverage of afternoon storms starting Thursday and likely lingering through the weekend.

While no day is a washout, expect to see heavy rain at times through Sunday. Best chances will be focused through the afternoon and evening, slowly winding down after sunset.

Expect rain totals to approach 2" through the weekend (WMBF)

