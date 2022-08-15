Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name

By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – It’s official! The Cincinnati Zoo has announced Fiona’s little brother will be called Fritz.

The hippo care team selected Ferguson and Fritz as the final name candidates from thousands of suggestions and asked the public to weigh in on which they liked better.

Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.

“We would have been happy with either name, but we really think the name Fritz fits this spunky little guy’s personality,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s head hippo keeper Wendy Rice. “We also thought it was funny that it was suggested because ‘Fritz’ is here due to Bibi’s birth control being ‘on the fritz’.”

Bibi gave birth to her calf on Aug. 3 around 10 p.m.

The zoo said Fiona and Tucker are being kept away from Bibi while she bonds with her new baby boy.

Mom and baby will stay behind the scenes for a while, but the zoo is sharing photos and videos on social media.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school
.
VIDEO: Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say