‘Clear the Shelter’: Local businesses sponsor adoptions at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Adoption fees for pets adopted from North Myrtle Beach throughout August are being sponsored by several local businesses as part of the National Clear the Shelters Event.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach’s shelter is overcrowded and is receiving an average of 25 intake requests daily.

“Our shelter has been over capacity for months now. We have so many deserving animals waiting for folks to give them second chances. Most of the animals in our care are here because they were failed and abandoned by their previous pet parents. They are victims of circumstance and they all deserve second chances with families who will commit to loving and caring for them for their lifetime,” stated Tina Hunter, Executive Director of The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach.

NMB Clear the Shelter (North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)

To preview adoptable pets at The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach and to submit adoption applications, visit www.humanesocietynmb.org.

Pets from The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Adoption fees for pets adopted throughout the month are being sponsored by the following area businesses: Anderson Brothers Bank, Lisa Bernadyn-Plantation Realty Group, Atlantic Heating and Cooling, Better Homes and Gardens Elliott Coastal Living and Murray Law.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.