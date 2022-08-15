Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Teen succumbs to injuries after Horry County weekend shooting; another teen arrested
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Teachers and staff welcome back students for the first day of school
.
VIDEO: Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster