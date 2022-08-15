5-year-old Berkeley Co. boy seriously injured in weekend lawn-mower accident

BONNEAU, S.C. (WCSC) - A 5-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after deputies say he was run over by a lawn mower Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Lake Moultrie Drive in Bonneau at approximately 4:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon where the incident had been reported.

The boy was medevaced to the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries to his left leg and left hand.

The boy’s parents told deputies the boy was playing in the backyard but that while the grass was being cut, the father noticed his son’s hand under the lawn mower.

Deputies say parents provided initial first aid until first responders, that included Berkeley County Fire and EMS, arrived on the scene.

The incident report states the child’s mother said the boy was playing in the yard and had “come out of nowhere” just before the accident.

Deputies said they do not suspect foul play in the incident.

