5 others injured in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist Sheriff says

A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic, were killed in a crash on Thursday night.
By Ian Klein, Ale Espinosa and Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said an additional five people were injured as a result of the crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist last Tuesday.

Several others barely escaped injury or death, according to the report.

Paramedic Sara Weaver was killed Tuesday while working the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV on Pamplico Highway. Another vehicle crossed the median and went onto the wrong side of the road and hit four people.

Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist involved in the first crash, also died as a result of the crash. A Florence police officer and a South Carolina State Trooper were also hurt, but are expected to recover.

A 71-year-old woman, Jacqueline Williams, was arrested Friday and faces two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the crash. As of Sunday, she’s out on a $100,000 bond.

FCSO said it is still having conversations with the Solicitor’s Office regarding appropriate, perhaps additional, charges against Williams for the additional victims.

The investigation is ongoing and FCSO says a decision on additional charges for Williams will hopefully be made soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

