Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-0vehicle wreck in Georgetown County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
1 teen dead, another arrested in Horry County weekend shooting
Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash
generic crash
HCFR: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, lanes blocked
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
Multi car collision on hwy 544
2-car collision on Hwy 544 sends one to hospital