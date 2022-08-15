1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-0vehicle wreck in Georgetown County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:45 p.m. a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 41 when it went over the road to the left, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

