WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia.

In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast.

The station also earned top honors in Best Sports Special for last year’s “Feel the Teal” broadcast covering Coastal Carolina football.

Photographer George Hansen was named the state’s TV Photographer of the Year, while former WMBF News Reporter Zach Wilcox was named Reporter of the Year.

WMBF also earned three Awards of Merit from the SCBA for Weathercaster of the Year (Andrew Dockery), News Anchor of the Year (Loren Korn) and Best Evening Newscast (WMBF News at 6.)

Morning Show of the Year in South Carolina? @wmbfnews



Also proud to take home the merit award for best meteorologist in South Carolina.



Hard work pays off! Thankful for everyone on this morning team and everyone at WMBF who took home awards last night! pic.twitter.com/2wGv6j2iHK — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) August 14, 2022

Congratulations to all of our winners!

