WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News was a big winner Saturday night at the South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s STAR Awards in Columbia.

In total, WMBF took home four first-place awards at the ceremony - including WMBF News Today being named the state’s Best Morning Newscast.

The station also earned top honors in Best Sports Special for last year’s “Feel the Teal” broadcast covering Coastal Carolina football.

Photographer George Hansen was named the state’s TV Photographer of the Year, while former WMBF News Reporter Zach Wilcox was named Reporter of the Year.

WMBF also earned three Awards of Merit from the SCBA for Weathercaster of the Year (Andrew Dockery), News Anchor of the Year (Loren Korn) and Best Evening Newscast (WMBF News at 6.)

Congratulations to all of our winners!

