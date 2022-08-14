Vehicles, rental home damaged in firey North Myrtle Beach crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 1900 block of North Ocean Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m.

The vehicle involved later caught on fire, causing a large blaze that spread to vehicles and a rental home nearby.

Officials said two people who were in the vehicle that crashed were out when crews arrived. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Everyone in the rental home was also accounted for with no injuries reported.

NMBFR said the multiple fires were put under control quickly.

Five total vehicles were damaged along with three golf carts.

There were also shattered windows reported at the rental home, and crews ventilated lingering smoke that made its way inside.

A pad-mounted transformer was also “severely damaged” by the accident, spilling mineral oil and causing some nearby power outages. Santee Cooper was also at the scene.

As of Sunday morning, officials said to expect lane closures as crews continue to clean up the scene.

City crews were also assisted by Horry County Fire Rescue.

