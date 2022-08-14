Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested.

The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road.

Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on their exact condition were not available as of Sunday morning.

The HCPD said there is no threat to the community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Leroy Cunningham
Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach area drug trafficking leader
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

VIDEO: Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
VIDEO: Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards
WMBF News takes home 4 first-place wins at SCBA STAR Awards
Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral