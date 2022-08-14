Police: 1 hurt, another arrested in Horry County shooting involving juveniles

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Horry County that left one juvenile hurt and another arrested.

The Horry County Police Department told WMBF News that the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Bear Bluff Road.

Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries. Details on their exact condition were not available as of Sunday morning.

The HCPD said there is no threat to the community.

