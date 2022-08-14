Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Sunny and dry today with rain chances returning tomorrow

By Matt Bullock
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another dry and beautiful day here in the Pee Dee. Humid air and rain chances will be returning tomorrow.

TODAY

A comfortable start to our Sunday morning. For folks getting breakfast this morning, temperatures will be in the 60s with low humidity. We’ll warm up in the mid 80s across the Pee Dee and it’s going to feel like we’re in the mid 80s, thanks to lower humidity. Enjoy the nice break from the steamy weather because it will be back tomorrow.

Sunny Sunday Ahead
Sunny Sunday Ahead(WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to stay dry this evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to stay cooler than normal with overnight lows dropping down in the 60s.

TOMORROW

Southeast winds are going to bring back to the humidity. This will also bring back chances for pop up storms this week. Rain chances will be low for Monday, however a cold front will bring a chance for spotty showers Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Cold front arrives late tomorrow
Cold front arrives late tomorrow(WMBF)

WEEK AHEAD

Models are expecting that front to stall off the coastline, this will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast throughout the week. While temperatures will not be extremely hot, increasing humidity levels will give a return to the typical summertime feel.

Rain chances sticking around
Rain chances sticking around(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Leroy Cunningham
Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach area drug trafficking leader
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

Another beautiful day tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: One more day of low humidity until muggy weather returns next week
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a gorgeous weekend ahead
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend on the way
Sunny skies and lower humidity.
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weekend on the way