FIRST ALERT: Sunny and dry today with rain chances returning tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another dry and beautiful day here in the Pee Dee. Humid air and rain chances will be returning tomorrow.

TODAY

A comfortable start to our Sunday morning. For folks getting breakfast this morning, temperatures will be in the 60s with low humidity. We’ll warm up in the mid 80s across the Pee Dee and it’s going to feel like we’re in the mid 80s, thanks to lower humidity. Enjoy the nice break from the steamy weather because it will be back tomorrow.

Sunny Sunday Ahead (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to stay dry this evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to stay cooler than normal with overnight lows dropping down in the 60s.

TOMORROW

Southeast winds are going to bring back to the humidity. This will also bring back chances for pop up storms this week. Rain chances will be low for Monday, however a cold front will bring a chance for spotty showers Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Cold front arrives late tomorrow (WMBF)

WEEK AHEAD

Models are expecting that front to stall off the coastline, this will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast throughout the week. While temperatures will not be extremely hot, increasing humidity levels will give a return to the typical summertime feel.

Rain chances sticking around (WMBF)

