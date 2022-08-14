Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Dozens of first responders descended on Lake City on Saturday to help honor one of their own.

A procession featuring multiple agencies was held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver ahead of her funeral that afternoon.

Weaver was killed in a crash Tuesday after a vehicle drove into the scene of another wreck along Pamplico Highway.

Those who knew her best were still stunned by what happened.

“There is really no way to describe it,” said David Floyd, who knew and worked with Weaver. “It is such as painful situation.”

The “Star of Life” is what all first responders stand for while serving their community. Her colleagues also said Weaver was a hero who carried the weight of her duty as a paramedic.

“She really showed what EMS really stands for,” said Harley Gainey, who also worked with her.

Those in her Florence County EMS family said they felt that family-like loss.

“We spent so much time together,” said Floyd. “We spent a third of our lives together, working together. Even in the worst situations, it was hard to lose one another.”

But they were uplifted by the support of others, including first responders from across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand and even some from hundreds of miles away.

Gainey said she ultimately wants Weaver to be remembered for who she was.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks and the next couple of months, she will always be remembered for what she did and what she stood for,” she said.

Flags at the South Carolina Statehouse were also lowered Saturday in her honor by order of Gov. Henry McMaster.

Weaver was one of two people killed in Tuesday’s crash along with Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist she was treating, also died after being struck. A Florence police officer and a South Carolina State Trooper were also hurt, but they’re both expected to recover.

A woman, who deputies later identified as Jacqueline Williams, was arrested Friday and faces two counts of reckless homicide in connection to the crash. As of Sunday, she’s out on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has stated that more charges are possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.