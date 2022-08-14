Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach’s football team may be young, but first-year head coach Greg Hill said the team shows up to practice every day ready to do whatever is asked of them.“We had a lot of seniors last year and we’ve got a young team now and more freshman and sophomores gotta step up now and play their part,” said senior running back Daqaun Durham.

With less than five starting returners on this year’s team, the senior group has big shoes to fill while also stepping into leadership roles for the Chiefs.

“I’m pulling the little guys along,” said senior safety Chase Sturgeon. “I’m trying to get better myself. But most of all, I try to get the little guys to get better so we can grow stronger as a team.”

With over 15 sophomores on this year’s team, Hill says the Chiefs are primarily focusing on growth in 2022.

“A lot of these kids would be playing JV again,” he said. “We don’t have that option. You know they’ve got to grow up now. I tell our coaches all the time, you got to realize who you’re dealing with, what you’re dealing with and how you approach them. It’s not like you’ve been talking to a kid who’s been starting for you for three years.”

Hill leads the Chiefs after sitting in the defensive coordinator spot for the last few years. With over 30 years of experience, he said he’s to battle through a tough schedule with his team, including stiff competition in Region 6-4A.

“I knew what we had coming back,” said Hill. “I knew what the situation was. I wouldn’t have accepted that if I didn’t know exactly what was going to have to happen for us to be successful and it’s a great staff. One of the best that I’ve worked with in a long, long time.”

And although the team is young, Hill said that he looks forward to the team progressing and helping them continue to progress at a high level.

“We just need to play hard and continue to do what we’re supposed to do,” said Sturgis. “Follow our assignments and we’ll be alright.”

The Chiefs open the season at home against Socastee on Aug. 19.

