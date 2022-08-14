Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bee and butterfly populations threaten food supply, scientists say

Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.
Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.(tdlucas5000 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A third of the food we eat is at risk because of the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

International scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

Some wildlife experts said losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30% of the food supply.

The Food and Drug Administration said apples, melons, cranberries, broccoli and almonds are among the foods most susceptible to the pollinator decline.

Scientists said you can help pollinators rebound by planting gardens with native wildlife and using less pesticide and other chemicals around your home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Leroy Cunningham
Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach area drug trafficking leader
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

VIDEO: Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
VIDEO: Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting