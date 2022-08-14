Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

Falling prices are giving Americans a little bit of relief, but overall inflation is still close to its highest level in four decades. (CNN, AAA.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

“The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it’s 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
David Brian Plump
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Leroy Cunningham
Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach area drug trafficking leader
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery

Latest News

VIDEO: Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
VIDEO: Family, friends remember Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver at funeral
Extra Point Preview: North Myrtle Beach
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
Paramedics on motorbikes who responded to a shooting attack that wounded several Israelis near...
Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting