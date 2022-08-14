1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m.
Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately available.
Traffic in the area is blocked as of around 3:30 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
