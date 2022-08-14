Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say

1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m.

Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately available.

Traffic in the area is blocked as of around 3:30 p.m., and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

