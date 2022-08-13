Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.

McRae was publicly named as a suspect in June. Deputies said he’s believed to be in the Florence area as of August 12.

He’s also wanted for a number of charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Robeson County deputies said more arrests are likely and the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the ATF, Fairmont Police Department and the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or their local law enforcement.

