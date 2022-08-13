Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting

Jacoby McGirt, Corey McNeil
Jacoby McGirt, Corey McNeil(Robeson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 72 West and Pine Log Road where they found a 17-year-old victim shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word was provided on their condition.

McGrit and McNeil, both of Lumberton, are each wanted for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy and seven counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The juvenile is also facing similar charges, per officials.

Deputies have also since obtained felony warrants for their arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

