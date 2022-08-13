‘It’s a heartfelt thing:’ 100+ pet adoptions in Horry County help reduce crowded shelter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - While Horry County Animal Care Center started the week over its maximum capacity, dozens of adoptions have helped bring things down to more manageable numbers.

Within the last two weeks, authorities in Horry County seized more than 100 animals from two different animal cruelty investigations, leaving them waiting for a forever home.

“Every dog deserves a great home,” said Monica Cox, a Myrtle Beach resident. “The shelter staff has told me that there are dogs here that have been over 100 days and they’re still at the shelter.”

Some animal lovers have taken the opportunity to look for playmates for their current pets.

“It’s a heartfelt thing,” said Patricia Vittetoe, who also lives in Myrtle Beach. “You just want to help out the next one, and the next one, and the next one.”

Thanks to ongoing adoptions this week, the HCACC shelter told WMBF News there have been a total of 100 adoptions since Monday that included dogs, cats, and even some livestock animals.

“All in all our adoptions are way up way which is very very pleasing and that shows we have the support of the community, said Cpt. Justin Wyatt with Horry County Police Department. “We still have a ways to go to get us where we still don’t have to utilize that secondary location.”

That secondary location is at Tamroc Kennels, where some animals are being kept for the next few weeks.

As for Cox, she says she’s happy to make a difference for her newly-adopted dog.

“These dogs have gone through so much and I can just imagine,” she said. “So for me to sit here and actually save them and I know that I can take care of them medically and groom-wise, he’s got a perfect home.”

The HCPD said a group of beagles and hounds rescued from one of the animal neglect investigations will be available for adoption starting Monday.

