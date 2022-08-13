Submit a Tip
Horry County GOP to request election integrity investigation after absentee ballot error

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Republican Party will formally ask for an investigation into June’s runoff elections.

A resolution unanimously passed by the party on August 1 states it will ask Horry County Council, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to look into how 1,337 Democrat absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters prior to the June 28 runoff.

The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections cited errors in the printing and mailing process via a third party as to why this happened. That third party, Sun Solutions, is still investigating what went wrong.

The party is asking for “a full forensic investigation” of the county election office.

The HCGOP’s resolution also asks the South Carolina State Legislature to “dissolve and defund the State Election Commission” as well as “make it illegal to use electronic machines for voting, in the state of South Carolina.”

The party plans to formally make its request during Horry County Council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

You can read the party’s full resolution below:

