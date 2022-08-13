FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a gorgeous weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to Yesterday’s cold front, we’re getting a nice break from the humidity with plenty of sunshine in store for us this weekend.

TODAY

Morning temperatures will range from the upper 60s at the beach to the lower to middle 60s inland. These will be the coolest morning temperatures the area has seen since late June. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 80s. For the first time in a long time, the heat index WILL NOT be a factor as much lower humidity moves into the area. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day.

Beautiful day to be at the beach (WMBF)

TONIGHT

The weather continue to stay pleasant this evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to be a bit cooler than normal with overnight lows dropping in the 60s across Pee Dee. Patchy fog may be possible late tonight through tomorrow morning. The fog will clear out after sunrise.

SUNDAY

Sunday will see another round of sunny skies and very comfortable morning temperatures in the 60s. The afternoon will once again see temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. Lower humidity levels will continue through the day.

Gorgeous weather continues (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The break from the humidity will only last about 48 hours as it comes surging back into the region by Monday of next week. While temperatures will not be extremely hot, increasing humidity levels will give a return to the typical summertime feel. In addition, pop up showers and storms will return to the forecast starting Monday.

Humidity returns next week (WMBF)

