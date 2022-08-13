CNB Kickoff Classic jump starts high school football season in Horry County

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the start of the high school football season just under a week away, teams in Horry County got the chance to make some last-minute adjustments at Friday’s CNB Kickoff Classic.

The longtime jamboree made its return to Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium, much to the excitement of coaches and players alike.

“It’s a great environment obviously it’s a college stadium,” said Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson. “We get to come out here and play in front of a bunch of people hopefully. You know we scrimmage last night and were just trying to figure out how to get out on the sideline and do our pregame warm-ups with our inexperience so I think it will be great and I think it will help us obviously moving forward.”

CCU officials are also more than happy to oblige by giving players the experience of being able to play on a college field.

“To have an event. To have a milestone that every year kind of re-energized that tradition and gathers our community back together is crucially important,” said CCU Athletic Director Matt Hogue. “It”s something that we will continue to be involved in for sure. There are many benefits to our university when you have that number of college-bound students that show up on your campus.”

All HCS football teams participated in the showcase, with Waccamaw making the trip up from Georgetown County to also take part.

The high school football season kicks off next Friday with many area teams in action.

CNB KICKOFF CLASSIC SCORES

Myrtle Beach 14, Socastee 7

Conway 10, Waccamaw 7

Carolina Forest 14, Loris 6

St. James 14, North Myrtle Beach 13

Aynor 14, Green Sea Floyds 0

