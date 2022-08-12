Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is now facing charges after a crash that killed both a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams, of Florence, faces two counts of reckless homicide. The charges are linked to a wreck Tuesday along Pamplico Highway that followed another crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

Investigators said Williams was heading northbound when she went around several emergency vehicles that were creating a barrier around the southbound lanes.

The ensuing crash resulted in the deaths of Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist who was involved in the first wreck. A Florence police officer and South Carolina State Trooper were also hit in the crash, but are both expected to recover.

Deputies said Williams is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

