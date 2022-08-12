Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist

By Kristin Nelson, Michael Owens and Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is now facing charges after a crash that killed both a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams, of Florence, faces two counts of reckless homicide. The charges are linked to a wreck Tuesday along Pamplico Highway that followed another crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV.

RELATED COVERAGE | Funeral arrangements announced for Florence County paramedic killed in crash

Investigators said Williams was heading northbound when she went around several emergency vehicles that were creating a barrier around the southbound lanes.

The ensuing crash resulted in the deaths of Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver and Cedric Gregg, a motorcyclist who was involved in the first wreck. A Florence police officer and South Carolina State Trooper were also hit in the crash, but are both expected to recover.

Deputies said Williams is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Latest News

Leroy Cunningham
Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach area drug trafficking leader
Ricky Drayton
Marlboro County man shatters gas station door to steal cigarettes, cash
FILE PHOTO of pills, needle, powder.
AG Wilson announces sentencing of 12 people involved in largest drug conspiracy investigation in SC
Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County