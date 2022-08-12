Submit a Tip
Wake County, N.C. deputy shot, killed in the line of duty, sheriff’s office says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) –The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Wake County sheriff held an emotional news conference early Friday morning.

WBTV has learned the shooting happened in the southeast Raleigh area, but no information has been released about the circumstances and the suspect.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

