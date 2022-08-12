Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Thursday night.

Deputies were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum where they found a woman dead inside of her car.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Tamika Locklear from Fairmont.

Deputies also said a 20-year-old was also found shot and he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting was a result of an ongoing domestic dispute, according to investigators.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

