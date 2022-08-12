Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Thursday night.

Deputies were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum where they found a woman dead inside of her car.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Tamika Locklear from Fairmont.

Deputies also said a 20-year-old was also found shot and he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting was a result of an ongoing domestic dispute, according to investigators.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
SCHP: 1 killed after truck collides with tree in Little River

Latest News

A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.
Crews block southbound lanes on I-95 after tractor-trailer catches fire
.
VIDEO: West Florence Fire-Rescue crews battle tractor-trailer fire on I-95
Pet Helpers took in 18 beagle puppies rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The...
‘Beaglemania’: Lowcountry animal shelter sets adoption event for rescued beagle puppies
Miranda Lambert will be one of the headliners for CCMF in 2023.
‘Makin’ history’: CCMF announces Miranda Lambert as first female headliner