Serious injuries reported in Little River crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was seriously hurt after a crash in Little River on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck at around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 111 near Blooms Road.

Officials said an entrapment was also reported and only one vehicle was involved.

Traffic in the area has been shut down and is expected to be closed “for an extended amount of time.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

