Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He...
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police.

The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall.

Springdale police responded to a call for an injured male at the business. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim, who police identified as Paris Dismukes, died at the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino at the scene and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Officials confirmed to WXIX that both Dismukes and Dela-Pe-Tolentino were employees at the restaurant.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear in remarks Thursday said Kentucky is moving to stabilization mode but needs...
Kentucky flooding death toll rises; FEMA faces criticism for aid response
Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen...
Trump Organization, CFO’s tax fraud trial set for October
Gov. Andy Beshear in remarks Thursday said Kentucky is moving to stabilization mode but needs...
Beshear questions FEMA flood response in Kentucky
A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 has most southbound lanes blocked.
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
RAW: Salman Rushdie attended to seconds after attack