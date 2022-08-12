Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster

Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.(Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Dept.)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County.

On Thursday, environmental enforcement officers got a call about a black and tan puppy, approximately six to seven weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road.

Officials said the puppy is a shepherd and hound mix. They also found a dog bed inside the dumpster with the puppy.

A spokesperson for the county said the puppy is in fair condition and is on the rescue list at Greenville County Animal Care.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating the animal abandonment case and asked anyone with information to call (864) 596-3582.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
From top left: Anna Joyce Hensley, Aaliyah Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Wendy...
SLED: 7 charged after elder abuse investigation in Florence County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence woman charged with reckless homicide
.
VIDEO: Lake City launches affordable housing initiative
.
VIDEO: HCACC adoptions follow
.
VIDEO: New director and new plans to help minority communities in the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach Chamber looking to help minority communities in the Grand Strand
New Myrtle Beach Chamber director looking to help local, minority-owned businesses