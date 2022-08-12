Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Home Depot armed robbery
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at Home Depot Friday afternoon.

According to MBPD, around 2:40 p.m., the person in the photo showed a gun to the employee, demanded money and fled.

The suspect was seen fleeing in a white van.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

