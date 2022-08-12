Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Perreault
‘Most loving, kind person’: Friends remember woman killed after being impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
Myrtle Beach police presence in Crimson, Orange area
9 arrested, firearms seized in Myrtle Beach drug sales investigation
Serious injuires reported in Little River crash
Horry County coroner identifies driver killed in Little River collision
A road is blocked at Pamplico Highway and Purvis Drive after two people, including a paramedic,...
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Florence woman charged with reckless homicide
.
VIDEO: HCACC adoptions follow
Flowers have been laid on a Florence County EMS vehicle to remember paramedic Sara Weaver who...
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home